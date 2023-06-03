NCP's Sharad Pawar Expresses Grief Over Odisha's Balasore Triple Train Accident

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday described the triple train crash in Odisha as tragic and said his thoughts and prayers were with the affected families.

''Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express in Balasore, Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this tragedy," he tweeted.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 350 injured in a horrific triple train crash on Friday in Odisha's Balasore district involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said.