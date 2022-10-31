Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Where Is Morbi? Nearest Airport, Railway Station & Other Details

The Jhoolto Pool (Shaking bridge) in Gujarat’s Morbi, which collapsed on the evening of October 30, Sunday, was reopened on the Gujarati New Year, October 26 after seven months of repair work by a private firm. The suspension bridge, located on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi, is nearly a century old. The bridge is around 200 kilometers west of Gujarat’s biggest city Ahmedabad.

How to reach Gujarat’s Morbi

The nearest Railway station is in Wankaner (27 km from Morbi). Wankaner is one of the major stations for any train going to the district. The local trains are easily available from Wankaner to Morbi. The Nearest Airport to reach Morbi is around 67 km away in Rajkot and 247 km away in Ahmedabad.

To reach Gujarat’s Morbi via road, various bus services including State Transport (ST) Corporation and Private buses are available to reach Morbi from all the major cities of Gujarat.

Morbi Bridge Collapse Death Toll At 132

The death toll has risen to 132 the morning after and multiple agencies are carrying on rescue operations. Republic TV has learned that there was a footfall of around 350 people there together and around 675 tickets were sold for the Morbi hanging bridge on October 30. However, the bridge was meant for carrying just 150 people at once.

#LIVE: Republic reporting from the site of the mangled bridge in Gujarat's Morbi, where the death toll has risen to 132 and multiple agencies are carrying on rescue operations; Tune in here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/aYMy0mQxQM — Republic (@republic) October 31, 2022

Rescue operation underway

"Rajkot Fire Brigade deployed 6 boats, 6 ambulances, 2 rescue vans, and 60 jawans. A total of 20 rescue boats from Baroda, Ahmedabad, Gondal, Jamnagar, and Kutch are working.12 fire tenders, rescue vans, and over 15 ambulances are on the spot," Rajkot Chief Fire Officer Ilesh Kher said.

All three defence services have deployed their teams for search operations. Three Indian Coast Guard teams consisting of divers, equipment, boats and other material have been deployed on-site at Morbi since last night.

The Gujarat government formed a 5-member high-powered committee that comprised top officials to investigate the tragedy. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a case has been filed against the company managing the repairing work of the bridge.