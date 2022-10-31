The eyewitnesses in the Morbi tragedy recounted the horror of the bridge collapse on the Machchhu river which claimed the lives of 132 people. Notably, a century-old bridge, which was reopened for visitors only five days ago, came down around 6:30 on Sunday evening. The rescue and search operation teams are carrying out the operations on a war footing.

Eyewitnesses recount Morbi Bridge collapse horrors

The locals who were present in the vicinity shared how they rescued the injured people, while a few victims died in front of them. Recalling the horror, one of the tea stall vendors said, "I sell tea here every Sunday. I saw everything, it happened in front of my eyes. Around 6:30 the incident took place. People were hanging from cables and then slipped down. I didn't sleep & helped people the entire night. It was heart-wrenching to see a 7-8-month-pregnant woman die."

"Never saw anything like that in my life", he added.

Another onlooker named Haseena got emotional while sharing her ordeal, "It's very unfortunate and I can't describe it in words. There were children as well. I helped people as members of my own family. I also gave my vehicle to carry bodies to the hospital. The administration also helped. Everybody present there came forward and helped each other. I have never seen anything like this ever," she said.

Joint Rescue Operations Underway

In a joint rescue operation, teams of the Indian Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the fire brigade, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived at the Morbi tragedy spot. One of the NDRF Commandants VVN Prasanna Kumar said that an incident with such a number of casualties has happened for the first time in this area.

"The only challenge is that the muddy water of the river is causing visibility issues when our divers go underwater. We divided the area into 3 divisions among Civil administration, SDRF, Fire services, Army, Navy, IAF, and NDRF. Our divers rescued people and recovered bodies from our area. We suspect that there might be people trapped under the floor of the bridge that collapsed, we are taking the help of deep divers," the commandant informed.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident, "An investigation has begun today under the leadership of Range IGP. Everyone worked all through the night. The Navy, NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force), Air Force, and Army arrived at the spot quickly. More than 200 persons have worked the entire night for search and rescue operations," Sanghavi added.

