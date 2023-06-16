No Home To Go Back To, Have Faith In Govt: Evacuee After Cyclone Biparjoy Strikes Gujarat

Zarina Ben Bachu smiles and squeezes her son's hand as she hands him his breakfast - freshly packed 'thepla' and some red powder chutney - he grins back, and she turns to me again with a twinkle in her eye and says, 'We are not quite sure, I am scared to go back'.

This was an answer to my question to her about where her house is; or rather where it used to be. She continues to tell me, it was a 'chhapra' (kuccha house), that has been completely blown away with the gusts of wind (average speed of 122 kmph through the landfall process) that she and her four sons sat together and watched - as it tore away at everything she once called her life.

Just like Zarina Ben, at least 250 other evacuees with similar stories sat around her - some fanning their children, others just catching a nap after a full breakfast in the Deendayal school in the outskirts of Bhuj, that has been made into a makeshift shelter home for 300 evacuees from nearby low lying areas. Shelter homes like this one proved to be a saving grace for over 100,000 people as Gujarat braced itself for the cyclonic storm Biparjoy. The Gujarat government had carried out evacuation in the state wherein several shelter homes in each taluka had been set up since about a week before the landfall was expected and by Sunday late night, they were set up and people had been shifted in.

As is the case in all shelter homes since the last few days of the warning of the cyclonic storm, the evacuees are huddled together with their families, friends and neighbours in the Deendayal school premises, too. In fact, in such shelters we see the likes of Zarina Ben who is also a daily wage worker with her house in Deendayal Nagar, in Bhuj and shared the concern that, "everyday we are not working, we are not earning. But it is nice to have a safe place to wait out the storm."

However, the aforementioned twinkle in her eye was because of what she said next: "We could have been there. At least we are breathing to tell you that we don't have a house anymore. At least I am watching my sons play around. who can fight god's will! We have faith that the government will help us. Inshallah, we will go back to work soon."

From the place where Zarina sat holding her children tight, around 107 kilometers away, another such shelter home is in Jakhau village, some odd 12 km away, put up in the Primary Health Centre (PHC) and primary school where another 650 people had been shifted, which includes fishermen who have their boats tied up at the port. They themselves still huddle together, pray and hope for a livelihood to get back to. Even as several hours of the cyclone landfall have passed, the winds and heavy rain continue to threaten the boats at Jakhau jetty.

At least 50 fishermen who own their boats, had to tie it up as securely as they could and now they wait to get some news from the port. "What can we do, except pray? That's what we are doing together. We took as many precautions as we could. But now we are all powerless before gods will," said Abdul Shah, President, Jakhau Fishermen Association with a sigh as he looked around at his fellow fishermen who smiled grimly back at him. "We will wait till the time it's safe to go back out there and get a sense of the conditions. We had made an appeal to the local administration for relief and compensation to the fishermen," he added.

And while we saw the plight of the evacuees, and their mental status; the government had also given assurances, that right after the landfall is completed, the government's priority would be to carry out effective relief work. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had also spoken to Republic and stated, "We expect some level loss of property and livelihood but, rest assured, we will not leave them homeless. We have great government policies for providing them houses under the PM Awas Yojana. We will focus on the relief after the cyclone landfall is done. The priority is to save lives first and we had aimed for zero casualties in this natural calamity."

In fact, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has also stated that, "Effective rescue and relief is what we wil focus on, no one would be in harm's way and for that goal, we are making sure that all of the government machinery is working towards restoring life to normalcy."



Keeping this in mind, when both Zarina Banu and Abdul - both from very different professions - were asked 'what lies ahead', the moment of panic in their eyes was only soothed by the reassurance that they can stay in these shelter homes till at least June 20. Beyond that, they said that they have faith in the government.

Rescue and rehabilitation process underway

With a strong focus on evacuation, in total 94,427 people have been relocated to safer places in 8 districts. The breakdown of the shifted population is as follows: 4,864 in Junagadh district, 46,823 in Kutch, 9,942 in Jamnagar, 4,379 in Porbandar, 10,749 in Devbhoomi Dwarka, 1,605 in Gir Somnath, 9,243 in Morbi, and 6,822 in Rajkot.

The state and central disaster response teams are working round the clock to restore the areas devastated from the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy.

Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi described how different agencies worked together to ensure no loss of life in the state due to cyclone Biparjoy. He said, "See, last night was full of challenges, not today, morning again with the same enthusiasm, same courage, Team Gujarat is working on Ground Zero. With the blessings of Lord Dwarkadhish and Somnath Dada, due to the proactive work of the government, there is no news of any casualty till 8:00 am today. Some people are definitely injured, they are being treated by government hospitals and private hospitals with the assistance of government.(sic)"

Work completed by relief teams as of now:

1 lakh plus people evacuated. No cyclone-related death reported so far

1,137 trees removed from roads. 260 roads cleared for traffic

Electricity outages at 4,600 villages, of which power has been restored in 3,580 villages.

5,130 electric poles have collapsed, restoration work underway

474 kuchha houses and 2 pucca houses have suffered partial damage

65 hutments blown off completely

Cyclone devastation reported till now: