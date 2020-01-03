Noida: Fire Breaks Out In High-rise Apartment

A massive fire broke out in an apartment in Apex Athena society in sector 75 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday. According to the security guard deployed in the society, the fire alarm and water sprinklers did not go off when the flat caught fire. "I rushed to the apartment and tried to dampen it down with the help of a fire extinguisher but to no avail," the guard with said.

Further details are underway.

Noida: A fire broke out in a flat on the 14th floor of Apex Athena society in Sector-75, earlier today. The fire has been doused, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/DaPe0Ltf8U — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 3, 2020

READ | 2019 Highlights Part 2: From Chandrayaan-2 To Anti-CAA Protests, Here's What Happened

READ | How Chandrayaan-2 Made Netizens Around The World Cheer India And ISRO

(with ANI inputs)