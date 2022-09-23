Last Updated:

Noida Schools Shut For Classes 1-8, Gurugram Issues WFH Advisory As Rains Batter Delhi-NCR

Heavy rains continue to lash the national capital for the second consecutive day on Thursday, leading to severe waterlogging in several areas.

Megha Rawat

Heavy rains continue to lash the national capital for the second consecutive day on Thursday, leading to severe waterlogging in several areas. The traffic movement was also affected across the city. The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway was submerged after Delhi-NCR witnessed incessant rainfall throughout the day on 22 September. 

The Gurugram Disaster Management Authority has advised all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to let employees do work from home to avoid traffic congestion and to conduct repair work. 

Meanwhile, Noida District Magistrate Suhas L Yathraj informed that all government and private schools in both Gurugram and Noida from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed on Friday. 

Speaking to media, senior Consultant of Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital Suranjit Chatterjee said, “Delhi is witnessing severe rainfall. So dengue cases might rise in the next couple of weeks. Cases so far are not serious and do not require ICU care. Early diagnosis is helping in the management of cases.”

IMD issues 'yellow alert' in New Delhi

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a 'yellow alert' in Delhi and adjoining areas cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in the city. Earlier on Thursday, IMD predicted light to moderate intensity rain in various parts of Delhi and adjoining areas. 

The fresh spells of rains just before the withdrawal of monsoon from the national capital will help cover the large deficit (46 per cent till September 22 morning) to some extent. It would also keep the air clean and the temperature in check.

