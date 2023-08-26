Nuh Car Crash: Vikas Malu’s Lawyer Claims It Was Malu's Driver Who Was Driving Rolls Royce

Four days after a Rolls Royce car rammed into an oil tanker on the Mumbai-Delhi highway, leading to the death of two, no arrest has been made till now. During the horrific incident, which took place in Haryana’s Nuh, director of Kuber group, Vikas Malu along with other occupants, who were travelling in the Rolls Royce car also sustained injuries. The Nuh police has registered a case regarding the incident and a probe has been initiated. The police are trying to ascertain which vehicle was at fault during the incident.

As the police inquiry is being conducted, several claims and allegations are also doing rounds. It is being alleged that during the incident Vikas Malu was himself driving the Rolls Royce car, which rammed into the oil tanker. It is also being claimed that Vikas Malu was part of a 20 luxury vehicles convoy travelling on the expressway, but none of them even bothered to shift the injured truck driver and helper to the hospital. The reports also say that when the vehicle collided with the tanker on the highway, the luxury car’s speed was recorded at around 230 km per hour.

Horrific incident caught on CCTV camera

The police have access to CCTV footage of the incident and are probing the incident based on it. Apart from this, the police will also record the statements of car occupant Vikas Malu and others to ascertain the facts about many questions.

Meanwhile, Vikas Malu’s lawyer RK Thakur talking exclusively to Republic said that Malu, who sustained injuries in the accident is improving and is under doctor’s observation. Thakur said, “He is improving. He has sustained fracture on his right elbow and operation for the same is scheduled on Monday. He is ready to cooperate in the investigation and will join the inquiry after his condition improves.”

Responding to the case registered in the matter, Thakur said, “Notice has been given by the Nuh police to join the investigation. Mr Malu will join the investigation after being discharged from the hospital. Normally in these cases, the driver is to be arrested and not the person accompanying him in the car. At that time, Malu’s driver was driving the car.”

When asked regarding the claims that the person, who is being called Malu’s driver, is actually a gym trainer, Lawyer RK Thakur stated, “He is the regular driver of Vikas Malu and he was the one, who was driving the vehicle at the time of accident. In such cases, only the driver is liable to legal action and those who are accompanying him.”

Investigation will decide which vehicle was at fault, says Advocate Thakur

“The investigation will decide about the offending vehicle and between the car and the tanker, which vehicle was at fault. In the CCTV footage too, you will see that the truck left its lane and turned towards its right without any indicator. On the expressway, you cannot shift your lane without giving indicators. The inquiry will first decide, which was the offending vehicle,” asserted Malu’s lawyer, while talking to Republic.

He also clarified that the car was being driven at a speed of around 100 to 120 Kms, and denied the claims that Malu’s car was over-speeding at the time the incident took place. He added, “At present a case has been registered in this regard. Now, the police will investigate which vehicle was the offending vehicle. If you will see the Rolls Royce was coming on its own lane, while the truck driver left its lane without indicator. So, whether the speed was high or low, changing lanes without indicator is not allowed on the expressway.”

When he was questioned as to why the poor people were left to face the brunt of the incident, RK Thakur said, “If a person, who by his hard labour becomes rich, that is not his fault. Why should he be the one to suffer whenever there is a struggle between the rich and poor. It is not about who is rich and who is poor, it is about who is right and who is wrong.”

