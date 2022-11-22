Odisha: 3 People Killed, 4 Others Injured After Goods Train Derails At Korai Station

At least three people have died and four others were injured, in a hapless accident after a goods train derailed at Korai Station in Odisha's Jajpur district.

#UPDATE | Odisha: Three people were killed and four others were injured after a goods train derailed at Korai Station, under East Coast Railway. The affected wagons were also cleared from the track; final rescue work underway: East Coast Railway https://t.co/VbcQbqGTiB pic.twitter.com/J4y8Kf7pkq — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

Rescue operation is underway

As per the East Coast Railway, the affected wagons were also cleared from the track and the final rescue operation is still underway. The incident took place at around 6:44 am when the passengers were waiting at the platform for a train.



"The loco pilot of the empty goods train to move from Dongoaposi to Chhatrapur applied sudden brakes, causing eight wagons to derail and plough into the passengers on the platform and the waiting hall," said the station staffers.



The victims who lost their lives due to the accident were identified as Abujan Bibi (47), Parbati Bindhani (55) and Kandhei Bindhani (26), all were natives of Jajpur.



The Indian Railways have also cancelled 19 trains and 20 trains have been shifted to the substitute route after Monday's shocking news of trains getting derailed.



As soon as the incident took place, the Accident Relief Train and Accident Relief Teams arrived at the location for restoration work. Damaged wagons were taken away from the spot. The restoration work for Over Head Equipments work is actively going on.



Expressing grief Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the Korai train accident. Announcing financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those sustaining minor injuries".



Also, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief at the loss of lives due to the unfortunate train accident.

Free road transportation services were provided to the stranded passengers at Haridaspur station by the Railways. They were also provided with free food and water facilities at different stations and on trains.