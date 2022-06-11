Odisha: 4 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Oil Tanker Explodes In Nayagarh

At least four people were killed and one was left seriously injured after an oil tanker exploded in Odisha's Nayagarh district in the early hours of Saturday.

According to sources, local residents rushed to the area where the tanker slid down the Bada Pandusara bridge in Itamati village, Nayagarh, ANI reported. The tanker was coming from Paradip when the driver lost control crashing through the bridge's barrier and fell off of it at around 1.45 am.

Locals immediately rushed to the scene in order to launch a rescue mission. However, the oil tanker exploded while the operation was in progress, killing all four personnel involved in the rescue.

Nayagarh Superintendent of Police, Alekha Chandra Pahi, told ANI, "At about 2 AM, two trucks carrying Diesel and Petrol were coming from Paradip to Nayagarh side when one of them hit the wall of a bridge near Bada Pandusara and fell into the river."

"Meanwhile, the staff of the second tanker went to rescue the members of the first tanker, when a sudden explosion took place and four persons died, while one received severe injuries," he added.

The deceased have been identified as Pankaj Nayaj, Dipu Khatua, Sameer Nayak, and Chandan Khatua. The injured - Rakesh Samantray - was transported to the Nayagarh district headquarter hospital, but was later transferred to another hospital in Bhubaneswar when his condition worsened. After being notified, police and fire service officers arrived on the scene and began a rescue operation with the assistance of locals. Following the horrific tragedy, a pall of doom descended on the area.

The other tanker was meant to deliver fuel to Patnagarh in the Balangir district.

Both the oil tankers involved in the disaster were transporting 10,000 litres of petrol and diesel each. The spilt fuel spread across a 70-meter radius in the river following the explosion.

Itamati police have registered a case in the matter and an investigation has been launched.

(With inputs from ANI)