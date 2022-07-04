Last Updated:

Odisha: Bus From Phulbani To Bhubaneshwar Catches Fire After It Hits Culvert; 4 Injured

A bus on its way from Odisha’s Phulbani to Bhubaneswar caught fire after it collided with a culvert on a service road in which four passengers were injured.

In a tragic incident, a bus on its way from Odisha’s Phulbani to Bhubaneswar caught fire after it collided with a culvert on a service road. The incident took place beneath Baramunda overbridge near the Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar. 

Reportedly, four passengers have been injured. However, the fire station staff reached the spot and doused the flames. 

In another incident from Odisha, at least six tourists from West Bengal, four of them women, were killed and 40 were injured when the bus they were travelling in rolled down the road at Kalinga Ghat in the borders of Kandhamal and Ganjam districts of the state. 

