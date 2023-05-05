Odisha: Mini Truck Collides With Stationary Lorry In Balasore, Two Killed

Two persons were killed and two others injured when a mini truck in which they were travelling hit a stationary lorry in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday, police said.

Inspector-in-charge of Soro police station Sujata Khamari said six people were travelling in the mini truck from West Bengal to procure chicken from Khurda when it hit the stationary lorry on National Highway 16 at Soro.

Police said the four injured persons were taken to Soro hospital where doctors declared two of them dead.

One of the injured person was admitted at Soro hospital while another critically injured person was shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital.

The police had to use gas cutters to rescue the injured persons. The driver of the min-truck fled from accident site soon after the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Asraf Sardar (38) of Palta village under Baduria police station and Sairul Gazi (35) of Labang village under Basirhat police station of West Bengal, police said.