Odisha To Witness Heavy Rainfall In Next Few Days, Met Department Issues Yellow Warning

Odisha is likely to experience heavy rainfall in the next few days, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, June 28. According to the Met department, a trough line of approximately 3.1 km above means sea level extended from North-Eastern MP to North-Central Maharashtra is likely to cause the heavy rainfall in the state in the next 24 hours. The trough line has been triggering rain in the western and northern parts of Odisha since the past few days.

Met Department issues yellow warning

Further, the Met department has issued a yellow warning for Kandhamal, Rayagada, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Ganjam and Gajapati, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Bargarh during the subsequent 24 hours.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, while heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj till June 29, a thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha; Rayagada, Dhenkanal Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Koraput, Bolangir.

Meanwhile, according to reports from the Met department, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Rayagada districts are likely to experience rainfall on June 30-July 1.

