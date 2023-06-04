Odisha Tragedy: NDRF DIG Shahidi Shares Heartwarming Story Of Saviour Constable Venkatesh

As the rescue operation reaches its final stage, NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi narrated a heartwarming story of a rescue worker who was travelling in one of the tragedy-struck trains of the Balasore train crash. During a conversation with Republic TV, Shahidi mentioned the valour of a constable named Venkatesh who was travelling in one of the trains and took part in the rescue operation immediately after the crash. In an exclusive interview with Republic, Shahidi stated that the rescue operation is entering its last stage and made it clear that it will be a long night. On Friday, the state of Odisha witnessed one of the major Railway tragedies after The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express train got derailed after crashing into a goods train and getting struck by another train, the Yeswantpur–Howrah Superfast Express train. As of now, at least 288 people have lost their lives and over 1,000 people were left injured.

“Yesterday the first news that I got in Delhi was from one of the constables… Constable Venkatesh was actually travelling in the train and he miraculously survived. He then gave a call to his unit which is the second battalion in West Bengal. That is how I got the news and imagined the magnanimity of the situation,” NDRF DIG told Republic on Saturday. He then asserted that within 10 minutes of the tragedy, the rescuer started taking part in the rescue operation. “He was helping the others to take out the bodies and helped people to get out of the area. This is something which is actually very heartening because our rescuers are trained to work in such situations and such challenging scenarios. That is the toughness we need to have, a professional attitude and a focus,” he added. Shahidi lauded the collective efforts of the state government and the society. “This whole of society and this whole of government approach are very important and this is very heartening,” Shahidi remarked.

'It will be a long night...'

When it comes to the rescue operation, Shahidi made it clear that while the rescue operation is at its final stage, it will still be a long night. “The rescue operation as it appears is in the last phase with one bogey that has been mangled and has to be taken out,” Shahidi asserted. The NDRF DIG called the whole endeavour a “tedious process” and made it clear that it will take a long time. “It will take some time because it is a difficult process, it has to be ensured that it is being conducted in a professional manner. There is the likelihood that there are some bodies in the mangled web and that is likely to take some time,” he added. Meanwhile, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the restoration work at the coalition and told the media that authorities are hoping to resume normal operations by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. “Our objective is that trains can start operating in a normal way by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. Vaishnaw also made it clear that a large number of passengers who were travelling in the fateful trains have reached their homes and have been duly compensated.