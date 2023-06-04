Odisha Tragedy: Railways Member Recounts Chilling Talk With Locomotive Guard After Crash

Days after the tragic triple train disaster in Odisha, the Railway Board stated on Sunday, citing a preliminary inquiry, that there may have been a signalling fault. In the nation's capital, Jaya Varma Sinha, a member of the Railway Board's operation and business development committee, spoke to the media. She described her interactions with the train crew of Coromandel Express and Yeshwanthpur Express trains.

Railway Board Member's interaction

Speaking about her first interaction with the crew, she said, “I had a conversation with the locomotive driver of Coromandel Express. He was conscious at that time. He said that he received a green signal. After that conversation, his condition was critical. The guard of the goods train was out of the train and was checking it. At that particular time frame, the accident happened. Had he been there inside the goods train, there was no chance of him being alive.”

Continuing about her interaction with the guard of the goods train and how his life was saved because he was doing his duty, Sinha stated, “What I conversed with the guard, it is providential that his life was saved. It is the rule of the railways that if any goods train is standing somewhere for a while, then its guard, its driver, it is their responsibility for the safety of the train. Those people got down and were checking the train, doing their duty. When he was checking the train, the accident happened and the oncoming train’s engine crushing the brake van of the guard went up on the freight train. It was the grace of god that he was doing his duty and he survived.”

Balasore tragedy

The recent triple train catastrophe in Balasore, Odisha, has had a devastating impact, claiming 275 lives and injuring hundreds. The occurrence, which is one of the deadliest train accidents in Indian history, has sparked debate over safety precautions and the causes of similar tragedies.

The accident took place just before Bahanaga Bazar station, in the Balasore district, about 250 kilometres south of Kolkata and 170 kilometres north of Odisha's Bhubaneswar. The region is a part of the South Eastern Railway's Kharagpur railway division.