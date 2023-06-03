Odisha Train Accident: Nepal PM Prachanda Expresses Grief As Death Toll Mounts To 233

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ who was on a 4-day India visit expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the Odisha train accident.

“I’m saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, I extend deep condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the government, and the bereaved families in this hour of grief.”

‘Prachanda' is in India on a 4-day official visit on the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi from May 31 to June 3.

The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express disaster caused 10 to 12 coaches to collapse onto the opposing track. It was a three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express and a goods train on separate tracks in Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has further declared one-day state mourning on June 3.

Taking stock of the situation Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.”

Following the Prime Minister’s order, a high-level investigation into the Coromandel Express Derailment has been ordered by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who reached the accident spot in Balasore on Saturday morning where three trains collided, claiming the lives of 237 people and injuring around 900.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the site of the deadly train accident in Odisha's Balasore. Rescue operations underway



The current death toll stands at 233 pic.twitter.com/H1aMrr3zxR — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

Additionally, ex-gratia compensation has been provided to the victims, “₹10 Lakh in case of death, ₹2 Lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries,” Vaishnaw tweeted.