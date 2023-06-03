Odisha Train Catastrophe Takes Former UN Envoy Tirumurti Back To 1981 Accident

The tragic triple-train collision in Odisha, India, on Friday, claimed the lives of over 200 passengers, sending shockwaves across the country. For T S Tirumurti, the erstwhile Ambassador of India to the United Nations, it brought back horrifying memories of a decades-old accident that he witnessed first-hand.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the former envoy expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and said that it was "heart-wrenching to see the scale and extent of this tragedy in Odisha." He then revealed that the recent tragedy personally hits home, having survived a train accident in August of 1981 that involved a Tamil Nadu Express train.

The ex-envoy has been quite open about sharing the traumatic experience he went through being aboard the ill-fated train. Three years ago, he met fellow passengers to mark the anniversary of the accident that occurred on August 31, 1981. Back then, the Tamil Nadu Express train from Madras en route to Delhi derailed and overturned.

Tamil Nadu Express 1981 accident

Tirumurti was a student of Madras' Vivekananda College who was travelling for an inter-varsity cultural event at the time. The express, which began in 1976, has been prone to accidents. Its top speed was lowered in the wake of the 14 coaches that derailed at Telangana's Asifabad Road Station in the 1981 accident. The tragedy killed 15 people and wounded 37 others.

"We met again today to commemorate an incident of 39 years ago - 31 Aug 1981! Tamil Nadu Express train from Madras to Delhi derailed and overturned. Several died. We were from Vivekananda College Madras travelling for inter-collegiate cultural fest. And survived to tell the tale!" he said in a tweet in 2020.

Tirumurti recalling his horrific experience comes after India witnessed one of its worst rail disasters in history on Friday. Tragedy struck when three trains collided in Odisha. A train of Coromandel Express, which runs from Shalimar to Chennai, hit the derailed coaches of another passenger train and later a freight train near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station.