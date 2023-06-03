Odisha Train Tragedy: Naveen Patnaik To Visit Crash Site Early Morning

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the Coromandel Express crash and said that he has been reviewing the tragic accident. He stated that the priority of the state government is to take injured persons to hospitals and save their lives. He said, "I have just been reviewing the situation about this truly tragic railway accident. I will be flying there tomorrow morning to review the whole situation. We are naturally concerned about looking after the bodies and moving all the living to the hospitals. I will be there at the spot tomorrow morning."

On Friday, Shalimar to Chennai Central Coromandel Express collided with a stationary freight train at around 7 pm. At least 50 people have reportedly died and nearly 350 people have been injured, as per preliminary reports.

After the Coromandel train derailed, another passenger train hit the derailed bogies of the Coromandel Express leading to it getting derailed.

Railways Minister announces compensation

Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh towards grievous, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.

PM Modi reacts to accident

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the accident and wrote, "Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway at the site of the mishappening and all possible assistance is being given to those affected."