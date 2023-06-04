Odisha Train Tragedy: Railways Deputes Senior Officials To Attend 139 Phone Calls 24x7

The Indian Railways has issued a new helpline number and deputed its senior officials to attend the phone calls. The emergency number 139 has been issued to facilitate family, friends and relatives of deceased passengers and those stranded in the tragic accident in Odisha. The aim of the Railway Helpline 139 is to provide a helping hand, to give correct and satisfactory information to the aggrieved passengers and their families in this trying time.

During a press conference, Jaya Varma Sinha, Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board, said that this number will not direct the information seekers to any call center. "This is not a call centre number, our senior officers are answering the calls and we are trying to connect as many people as possible. The family members of the injured or deceased can call us and we will make sure that they are able to meet them. If any relative is affected, please call 139. We will take care of connecting them to the loved ones...and we will arrange for their local movement, lodging, food," she said.

#WATCH | Our helpline number 139 is available. This is not a call centre number, our senior officers are answering the calls and we are trying to connect as many people as possible. The family members of the injured or deceased can call us and we will make sure that they are able… pic.twitter.com/DVu32McGBe — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

As many as 275 passenger deaths have been confirmed in the Odisha train tragedy so far and 260 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Balasore. 900 people have been discharged, as per the health department. The accident happened when the Coromandel Expess from Shalimar to Chennai rammed into a freight train on a different line at around 6:55 pm on June 2 at the Bahanaga Bazar Station. Several teams of the NDRF and the Indian Army are involved in the restoration work which is now in continuation for over 36 hours.