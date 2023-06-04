'Odisha Mishap Probe Must Not...': Ex-CBI Director Recalls 2010 Gyaneshwari Express Crash

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director AP Singh believes that the investigation into the Odisha train accident will be over soon, in at least six months. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Singh shared details of the approach the CBI takes in investigating such cases. He also recalled the Gyaneshwari train accident of 2010 when he headed the central agency and compared the situation to the Odisha mishap.

"When I was in the CBI, we did a case; the Gyaneshwari train accident. This happened in 2010 and in that also 150 people were killed," the former CBI director said.

Ex-CBI Director AP Singh is referring to the time when the Mumbai-bound Gyaneshwari Express derailed near Jhargram and was hit by an oncoming goods train. The derailment was caused due to the derailment of tracks by Maoists. "In that case, sabotage was suspected because the sleepers had been removed and Maoists were suspected at that time. And that also happened in the Kharagpur-Tata area. So the CBI took over the investigation and the CBI basically formed the team," he said.

Talking about the steps to be taken next, Ex-CBI Director Singh said, "They (CBI) will take railway officials into it also and they will have a detailed investigation into what actually happened and was it sabotage or was it negligence on the part of the railway people. It won't be very difficult, I am sure they will be able to come to proper conclusion.''

When asked about how long the investigation would last, the former CBI Director replied, "It should not take more than 6 months." He also discussed the Gyaneshwari accident and revealed how it is different from the Coromandel Express incident in Balasore. "In Gyaneshwari case, the problem was that Maoists were suspected and then there were raids and they had to be arrested, interrogated. So that took time. And there was some collection of material and evidence of the Maoists being involved."

"In this case, if it is sabotage it would be at a very low level. Somebody has done a deliberate act which resulted in the accident or it was negligence. It's either deliberate or negligence," Singh further said.