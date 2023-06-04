How Trains Get Signals; Understanding The Tech Behind Rail Movement After Odisha Tragedy

As the restoration work continues at the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore, Republic TV visited the control room of the station. SK Jena, the station master, gave an exclusive insight into the technology that helps in tracking of trains and how the railways work in a smooth manner. The official explained that to track the movement of the trains, officials use the digital panel and the DLBI (double line blocking instrument) to signal the train that its line is clear.

(The DLBI; Image: Republic)

When a pilot requests for a clear line, the panel room gives a green signal if the line is vacant. Every train that passes through the Bahanaga Bazar station needs a green signal to do so. The official also explained that there are different number of lines at a particular railway station and that a route of a train gets locked by the Electronic interlocking system once it receives the signal. "It cannot be changed once locked," Jena said.

The Odisha train accident has claimed the lives of 275 passengers. As per the health department, 260 people are undergoing treatment and 900 people have been discharged. The accident occured on the evening of June 2 when the Coromandel Express from Shalimar to Chennai collided with an iron ore-laden freight train. Over 20 coaches of the train derailed which in turn caused the derailment of two coaches of a second train, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the accident resulted from an issue with the Electronic Interlocking, which is a system that alerts the pilot if the line he is moving on is vacant or not. “Let the (enquiry) report come. Meanwhile, we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it. It happened due to a change in the electronic interlocking system. Settings of the point machine were changed. Those behind the criminal activity will be identified soon," Vaishnaw further said.

While the Coromandel Express rammed into the freight train on the loop line, Jena said that once a line is fixed it cannot be changed. "We will have to wait for the investigation results to find out," he told Republic when asked how the Coromandel Express train went into the loop line.

Railway recommends CBI probe

The railway board has recommended a CBI probe into the train accident which is now being seen as a criminal act. "Keeping in view the situation in which the accident took place and all the administrative information that has been received so far, this case is being considered for further investigation. Recommendation is being made by the Railway Board to hand the matter over to the CBI," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while talking to reporters on Sunday. Moving forward, the DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training) will issue a notification and the CBI will register a case and initiate the investigation.