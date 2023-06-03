In a major train tragedy in Odisha on Friday evening, at least 238 people died and over 900 people were injured when a passenger train collided with the derailed coaches of another train and then crashed into a good train. Many people are still believed to be trapped inside the ill-fated trains, and search and rescue activities are underway. The accident involving 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah superfast train and a good train took place at around 7 pm on June 2, 2023, near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district of Odisha.

Indian Railways and state government of Odisha, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have issued several helpline numbers. Where relatives and well-friends of those travelling in Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah superfast train can enquire about their fate. The following helpline numbers have been issued:

Bhadrak: 8455889900 Jajpur Keonihar Road: 8455889906 Cuttack: 8455889917 Bhubaneswar: 8455889922 Khurda Road: 6370108046 Brahmapur: 89173887241 Balugaon: 9937732169 Palasa: 8978881006 Howrah Helpline Number: 033-26382217 Kharagpur Helpline Number: 8972073925 & 9332392339 Balasore Helpline Number: 8249591559 & 7978418322 Shalimar Helpline Number: 9903370746 Howrah railway Helpline Number: 033-26382217 Kharagpur Helpline Number: 8972073925 Balasore Helpline Number: 8249591559 Chennai Helpline Number: 044- 25330952

Mamata Banerjee issues helpline numbers

West Bengal Chief Minister expressing shock over the incident also issued helpline numbers.“Our emergency control room has been activated at once with numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185,”. She tweeted.

Shocked to know that the Shalimar- Coromondel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured. We are coordinating with Odisha government and South… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 2, 2023

The wrecked scene

Railway tracks were nearly wrecked at the scene, with shredded coaches strewn. According to officials in Bhubaneswar, 115 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units were working at the accident site, besides 1,200 personnel. The bodies were being taken to the hospitals in several vehicles, including tractors.

All government and private hospitals in the surrounding districts, including the AIIMS in Bhubaneswar, have been placed on high alert.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the disaster and promised an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's next of kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," he tweeted.