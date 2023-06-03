Last Updated:

Odisha Triple Train Tragedy Helpline Numbers: Complete List

Several helpline numbers have been activated for Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah trains.

Isha Bhandari
In a major train tragedy in Odisha on Friday evening, at least 238 people died and over 900 people were injured when a passenger train collided with the derailed coaches of another train and then crashed into a good train. Many people are still believed to be trapped inside the ill-fated trains, and search and rescue activities are underway. The accident involving 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah superfast train and a good train took place at around 7 pm on June 2, 2023, near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district of Odisha.

Indian Railways and state government of Odisha, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have issued several helpline numbers. Where relatives and well-friends of those travelling in Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah superfast train can enquire about their fate. The following helpline numbers have been issued:

  1. Bhadrak: 8455889900
  2. Jajpur Keonihar Road: 8455889906
  3. Cuttack: 8455889917
  4. Bhubaneswar: 8455889922
  5. Khurda Road: 6370108046
  6. Brahmapur: 89173887241
  7. Balugaon: 9937732169
  8. Palasa: 8978881006
  9. Howrah Helpline Number: 033-26382217
  10. Kharagpur Helpline Number: 8972073925 & 9332392339
  11. Balasore Helpline Number: 8249591559 & 7978418322
  12. Shalimar Helpline Number: 9903370746
  13. Howrah railway Helpline Number: 033-26382217
  14. Kharagpur Helpline Number: 8972073925
  15. Balasore Helpline Number: 8249591559
  16. Chennai Helpline Number: 044- 25330952

Mamata Banerjee issues helpline numbers 

West Bengal Chief Minister expressing shock over the incident also issued helpline numbers.“Our emergency control room has been activated at once with numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185,”. She tweeted. 

The wrecked scene 

Railway tracks were nearly wrecked at the scene, with shredded coaches strewn. According to officials in Bhubaneswar, 115 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units were working at the accident site, besides 1,200 personnel. The bodies were being taken to the hospitals in several vehicles, including tractors.

All government and private hospitals in the surrounding districts, including the AIIMS in Bhubaneswar, have been placed on high alert.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the disaster and promised an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's next of kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," he tweeted.

