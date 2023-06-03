Odisha Triple Train Tragedy, Over 200 Killed, 900 Injured | In Pictures

Quick links:
The crash, one of the deadliest in India in recent times, involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.
The accident occurred near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday.
Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks
These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too
A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed
Odisha Chief Secretary Jena thanked the volunteers who donated blood to the accident victims in their hour of need
Five hundred units of blood were collected overnight in Balasore. Nine hundred units are in stock at present. This will help in treating the accident victims, said officials.
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to the kin of the deceased, ₹2 lakh for grievously injured, and ₹50,000 for minor injuries