Odisha Triple Train Tragedy Rescue Ops Get Tougher; Watch Republic's Close-up Report

As the rescue operation in the Odisha triple train tragedy reached its final stage, Republic’s Niranjan Narayanaswamy and Shawan Sen gave an exclusive ground report on how this incident has become one of the “biggest rail tragedies” that India has witnessed. The rescue operation is inching closer to the 24-hour mark, diminishing the hopes of finding more survivors. Extricating dead bodies has also become challenging since multiple bogeys are mangled together, making the central areas inaccessible.

According to Rupublic’s exclusive ground report, one of the most challenging aspects of the rescue operation is to remove the mangled remains of the bogeys, that are acting like an obstruction. While the workers of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are using gas cutters to remove the heavy metal, engineers on site told Republic TV that the rescue operation is heading to its last stage. The tangled area was one of the major hindrances to the rescue operation since the locals and other volunteers could not access these areas in the early stages of the operation. For the longest time, the engineers were struggling to make a breakthrough in the central area. As per Republic’s ground report, 4 bodies were recovered from the site after the NDRF deployed gas cutters and heavy-duty cranes.

#BREAKING | Republic's Niranjan Narayanaswamy and Shawan Sen report from the accident spot in Balasore.



Gas cutters, heavy-duty cranes and bulldozers on location to recover bogies crushed under coaches.

Karnataka CM deputs team to ensure safety of Kannadigas

As of now no loss of lives or injuries have been reported among people from Karnataka, in the Balasore train crash. However, keeping the tragedy in mind, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has deputed a team of around five officials to ensure the safety of the Kannadigas in the Balasore train crash. According to Republic’s ground report, no SOS has been received by the command centre of the Yashwantpur railway station, as of now. While 5 trains have been diverted due to the incident, train operations have resumed at the Yashwantpur railway station. As per the information obtained by Republic, most of the victims of the tragic incident were Nursing students from Kolkata and migrant workers.

#BREAKING | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has deputed a team to ensure the safety of Kannadigas in the Balasore train crash. Republic reports from Yeshwanthpur Railway Station in Bengaluru.

What went down in Odisha's Balasore on June 2?

On Friday, roughly around 6:59 pm, the state of Odisha witnessed one of the deadliest train attacks. The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express train got derailed after getting collided with goods train ahead of the Bahanagar Bazar station. After the crash, 17 coaches of the train got derailed. Minutes later, the Yeswantpur–Howrah Superfast Express train crashed into the derailed train that had scattered on the adjacent track causing heavy devastation. The accident killed at least 288 people and over 1,000 people were left injured. A preliminary investigation also suggested that the Kavach Safety System was not available on the Coromandel route.