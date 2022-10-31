Office Deserted, Website Crashed; All About Oreva Firm That Renovated Morbi Bridge

Gujarat witnessed one of its biggest tragedies on October 30 after a cable suspension bridge collapsed over the Machhu River in Morbi leading to the death of 133 people. A nearly century-old suspension bridge constructed during the British era was called an“engineering marvel”.

The bridge was given to the Oreva Group for operation and maintenance for 15 years, for renovation work. An agreement was also signed between the Oreva Group and the Morbi Municipality pertaining to the collapsed bridge for its maintenance and upkeep. The bridge was reopened on the occasion of the Gujarati New Year on October 26. The ticket for the public to access the renovated bridge was priced at a measly Rs 17 per person.

Oreva Website goes down

After the major tragedy, the website of the company crashed as it is not functional. When trying to visit the site a disclaimer can be seen which states 'Bandwith Limit Exceed. The server is temporarily unable to service your request due to the site owner reaching his/her bandwidth limit. Please try again'. The social media platforms of the company have also been deactivated or suspended.

Republic on Monday also tracked down Ajanta Oreva's office in Ahmedabad and found out that the premises were completely deserted. As per Republic's report, the office was scheduled to open at 10 a.m. but no one has shown up since morning.

The guards present at the entrance refused to speak on the issue and claimed that they are not aware of why the employees have not reached the office. 8 people related to the Oreva Group have been detained by the Gujarat Police after 133 people died in the accident.

All About Oreva

The late Odhavji Patel is the founder of the Oreva Group and it has businesses in 45 countries with 7,000 employees of whom 5,000 are women.

Businesses such as clock-making, harvesting water for farmers, power-saving compact fluorescent lamps and clay-thrown vitrified tiles, etc.

In 2012 Jaysukh Odhavji became the head of the Oreva Group after his father's death

Turnover of nearly Rs 800 crore

Manufacturing plants in Morbi and Kutch.

In 2020, Jaysukh was honoured with the Nav Nakshatra Samman Business award by Kirit Solanki, the MP from Ahmedabad West.

There are eight units of Oreva Group functioning in the same building-- Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt. ltd, Ajanta Transistor Clock Mfg. Co, Ajanta Energy Pvt. Ltd, Ajanta Infra Project Ltd, Oreva Energy Pvt. ltd, Oreva Ceramic Private Limited, Ind-Infra Developers Private ltd, Greenco Enviro Private ltd.

The Chief Officer Morbi Sandeep Singh Zala said, "A firm was outsourced, a private company named Ajanta Oreva company was given the contract on March 7th. Fitness clearance was not done and they started allowing visitors during the holidays. They did not intimate us before giving permission. Within a day of reopening, many people gathered but only 20-25 people were supposed to use the bridge at once. An inquiry commission has been formed and we have ordered a probe".