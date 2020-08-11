Baghjan Fire: Oil & Gas Production Remains Affected Days After The Incident

Over a month after a fire broke out at a gas well of Oil India Limited (OIL) at Baghjan in Tinsukia, the company on Tuesday said that oil and gas production still continues to be affected. On July 22, a blast has been reported at the Baghjan well number 5 of Oil India Limited in Tinsukia district during operation to cap the well. The Baghjan oil field has a total of 22 producing wells -- 18 crude and four gas.

This was the second explosion after the well at Baghjan had caught fire on June 9 that led to the death of two persons.

"The Oil and Gas Production still continues to be affected due to forceful closure of a few oil and gas wells connected to Baghjan Assam," the company said in a statement.

"Following the snapping of one of the Bull Lines of the Athey wagon on Monday, the Bull Lines were removed and sent to OIL's engineering workshop for repairing. The lines were repaired overnight and transferred to the well site this morning," it added.

Three experts had sustained burn injuries. They were immediately rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh. The Baghjan oil field has a total of 22 producing wells -- 18 crude and four gas. According to sources, 3 experts have sustained burn injuries. They were immediately rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Previous Baghjan-5 well incident

Set up by Oil India Limited in 2006, the Baghjan-5 well produces around 80,000 standard cubic metres per day of gas from a depth of 3,870 metres. The blowout at this well occurred on May 27 when two simultaneous operations- servicing of the top portion of the well and testing new sand in the well were going on. At least one dolphin and a variety of fish died as the residue of gas condensing after coming in contact with water spread to a distance of 5 km in the nearby areas.

The well caught fire at around 1.14 pm on June 9. As per reports, the blaze was so huge that it could be seen from a distance of more than two km. The Indian Air Force deployed three fire tenders to douse the massive fire after a specific request from Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Oil India Limited (OIL) in a statement said that two of its employees, Durlov Gogoi and Tikheswar Gohain had died during the fire fighting operations.

