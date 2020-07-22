Baghjan: 'Operations Expected To Resume Tomorrow', Says Oil India Ltd; Issues Statement

Following a blast at the Baghjan well number 5, Oil India Limited issued a statement, adding that operations at Baghjan expected to resume tomorrow. Earlier in the day, a blast had been reported at the Baghjan well number 5 of Oil India Limited in Tinsukia district during operation to cap the well.

"The 3 experts suffered minor burn injuries while removing a spool from well head...They were released from hospital after dressing of burn injuries. Operations at Baghjan expected to resume tomorrow," Oil India Limited said in a statement.

The Baghjan oil field has a total of 22 producing wells -- 18 crude and four gas. According to sources, 3 experts have sustained burn injuries. They were immediately rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Well, number 5 at Baghjan in Tinsukia district of Assam earlier caught fire on June 9, killing two of OIL's firefighters at the site.

Previous Baghjan-5 well incident

Set up by Oil India Limited in 2006, the Baghjan-5 well produces around 80,000 standard cubic metres per day of gas from a depth of 3,870 metres. The blowout at this well occurred on May 27 when two simultaneous operations- servicing of the top portion of the well and testing new sand in the well were going on. At least one dolphin and a variety of fish died as the residue of gas condensing after coming in contact with water spread to a distance of 5 km in the nearby areas.

The well caught fire at around 1.14 pm on June 9. As per reports, the blaze was so huge that it could be seen from a distance of more than two km. The Indian Air Force deployed three fire tenders to douse the massive fire after a specific request from Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Oil India Limited (OIL) in a statement said that two of its employees, Durlov Gogoi and Tikheswar Gohain had died during the fire fighting operations.

