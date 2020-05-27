Oil Pipeline Blast At Baghjan Field In Assam's Tinsukia; Vicinity Evacuated

A massive blast occurred at Baghjan oil field in Assam's Tinsukia on Wednesday. According to reports, the blast occurred due to some technical problems in the oil field as operational work was taking place in the day. However, 25 families and the employees of the oil field have been evacuated to safe places, sources said. More than 10 fire tenders have rushed to the spot from Dibrugarh, Duliajan, and Tinsukia. Sources confirmed that no casualty has been reported so far.

(more details awaited)