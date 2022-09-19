Last Updated:

One Charred To Death After Truck Catches Fire On Highway In J&K; Driver Narrowly Escapes

A truck was gutted in fire on highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday night in which a conductor was charred to death while the driver escaped.

In an unfortunate incident, a truck conductor was charred to death while the driver managed to escape on Sunday night after a truck caught fire under mysterious circumstances on the Pathankot National Highway near the Rajpath area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir. 

According to sources, the conductor was trapped inside the burning vehicle while the driver managed to escape. After getting information, the Jammu and Kashmir police reached the spot along with the fire tenders to douse the flames. However, the conductor succumbed to his injuries

According to the police, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Legal formalities are being followed by the Jammu and Kashmir police and a probe has been initiated by the Kathua police to find the exact cause of the fire.

