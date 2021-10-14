One Dead, 13 Hurt In Himachal Road Crash

One passenger died and 13 others were injured in a collision between a Punjab roadways bus and a truck in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Thursday, the police said.

The bus on its way to Manali and the truck coming from Manali side collided inside Aut tunnel, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

One person died on the spot, while others 13 suffered injuries, she said.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, she added.

Police started investigation after registering a case in this regard, the SP said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)