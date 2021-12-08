One Dead, 15 Injured As Vehicle Falls In Gorge In Shimla

A 69-year-old man was killed and 15 others were injured when a Bolero Camper vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Shimla on Wednesday, a police official said.

The deceased, who died on the spot, was identified as Krishan Lal of Kiyaoo village, he said.

The incident took place at Jaghori Link Road under the Jhakri police station.

The injured have been admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Medical College (MGMC) at Khaneri in Rampur Bushahr for treatment, he added.

