One dead, 36 injured as matador overturns in UP's Firozabad

Firozabad (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) One person was killed and three dozen injured when a matador overturned near Nagla Harishchandra village in Tundla area here, police said on Tuesday.

The injured, including 14 children were rushed to a hospital where condition of three is stated to be critical, they said.

Tundla Circle officer Abhishek Srivastava said, the accident took place on Monday night when a matador carrying people from Etah overturned while returning back.

The passengers had come here to pay obeisance at a Vaishno Devi temple, he said.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Sushil, police said. Investigation is underway, Shrivastava said. PTI CORR ABN NB RCJ

