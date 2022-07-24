One Dead After Three-storey Building Collapses In Delhi's Mustafabad; Three Injured

A three-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area on Sunday leaving one person dead and three others injured, reported ANI. According to the Delhi Fire Department, the incident took place at around 5:00 AM on Sunday morning near the Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali in the Mustafabad area when the residents were sleeping inside the house.

Delhi | A house collapsed at around 5am from the Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali Mustafabad. Total 3 fire tenders were rushed to the site. So far 4 persons have been rescued & sent to the hospital. Search for more people ongoing: Fire officials pic.twitter.com/0aVMDURyzM — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

Following the incident, the nearby local people woke up to the loud sound of the collapse, and fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. While four people were rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment, one out of them succumbed to injuries. A search operation which has now been concluded was initiated to find other people.

According to the fire officials, the first and second floors of the house collapsed leading to major damage. Visuals from the site show the debris of the collapsed house while police officials and fire officials scrutinize the place.

The incident came weeks after the roof of a four-storey building in the Paharganj area of the national capital collapsed leading to the death of a 3-year-old child. The incident took place near the Khanna Market in Paharganj.

Days after that, in another incident, an under-construction godown in Delhi's Alipur area also collapsed earlier this month. In the collapse, five people were killed, and many others were injured. An investigation was also ordered into the incident while a junior engineer and an assistant engineer were suspended in the matter.



Image: ANI