One Dead, Several Injured In Stampede-like Situation At Makar Sankranti Mela In Odisha

At least one was killed and several others were injured in a stampede-like situation in Odisha's Cuttack on Saturday, January 14. The incident occurred when on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a large number of people assembled at the Badamba-Gopinathpur T-Bridge. More than 2 lakh devotees had gathered over the 3.4 km long bridge, the longest in Odisha, to have a look a glimpse of Lord Singhanath in the temple situated in an island of Mahanadi.

Odisha CM expresses grief, announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased

The district administration said the congregation was massive as people were visiting the temple after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic.Athagarh Sub-collector Hemanta Kumar Swain said the incident took place due to a sudden increase in the number of devotees, including women and children, in the afternoon to visit a fair organised on the occasion and also to pay obeisance to Lord Singhanath.

One woman, identified as 45-year-old Anjana Swain, died in the inciden. Four seriously injured people were admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack city, while others injured were admitted to a community health centre (CHC) in Badamba.