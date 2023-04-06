One Killed, 17 Injured After Bus Falls Into Ditch Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur

A man was killed and 17 others injured after an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus fell into a ditch in the Dehat area in Balrampur, police said.

The accident took place when the bus was going to Tulsipur from Kanpur.

It is suspected that the driver lost control over the vehicle near the Kuwano bridge and it fell into the ditch, Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Kumar said.

Rajesh Kumar (39), who works at a community health centre, died on the spot, while 17 others were injured in the accident, police said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital and the condition of three has been stated to be critical, they said.

There were 21 people, including the driver and its conductor, on the bus.