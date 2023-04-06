Last Updated:

One Killed, 17 Injured After Bus Falls Into Ditch Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur

According to police, a man was killed and 17 others injured after an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus fell into a ditch in the Dehat area in Balrampur.

Accidents & Disasters
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
UP accident

Image: Representative


A man was killed and 17 others injured after an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus fell into a ditch in the Dehat area in Balrampur, police said.

The accident took place when the bus was going to Tulsipur from Kanpur.

It is suspected that the driver lost control over the vehicle near the Kuwano bridge and it fell into the ditch, Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Kumar said.

Rajesh Kumar (39), who works at a community health centre, died on the spot, while 17 others were injured in the accident, police said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital and the condition of three has been stated to be critical, they said.

There were 21 people, including the driver and its conductor, on the bus.

READ | Trucks collide in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, three dead
READ | Uttar Pradesh police arrest six people accused of cow slaughtering in Bareilly
READ | Uttar Pradesh: Child among two killed in Farukhabad fire
READ | Man dies after a speeding milk tanker hits his motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT