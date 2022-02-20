One Killed, 5 Injured As Marriage Party Car Falls Into Ditch

One person was killed and five others were injured, one of them seriously, on Sunday after their car fell into a ditch along the Purkazi bypass while returning from a wedding, officials said.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Puran Dhiman (50). The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

They said the incident happened when the six relatives of the the groom were returning to Himachal Pradesh from Bhopa in the district.

