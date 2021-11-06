One Killed, Many Injured In Bus Accident In UP

A man was killed and at least a dozen others were injured after their bus rammed into a tree on National Highway-2 in Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

The bus was going from Ajmer Sharif to Kolkata, and the accident took place under the Saini police station's area, according to police.

The injured passengers, all pilgrims, have been admitted to the district hospital, while the bus driver fled from the spot after the accident, they said.

Superintendent of Police Radheyshyam Vishwakarma said, "There were 68 people on the bus, including the driver. On Saturday, around 3 am, the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle, and it hit a road divider and then rammed into a tree." He added that Hasan Ali (65), the owner of the bus, succumbed to injuries at the district hospital.

Vishwakarma said that the police are making arrangements to send the rest of the pilgrims to their respective destinations.

