One Killed, Two Injured As Van Rams Into Stationary Truck In Rajasthan

A 25-year-old man was killed and two others injured when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck in the Kunhari area in Kota on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place at around 5 am on Kota-Udaipur highway near Khadipur village when a family of nine persons was going towards Rajkot in Gujarat in a van, they said.

The deceased was identified as Ravendra Kushwah, a resident of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh, and the injured as his sister-in-law Jyoti (21) and Raghvendra (17), Kunhari police station in-charge Mohan Lal said.

He said the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

Police said preliminary enquiry suggests that the incident took place due to low visibility because of fog.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)