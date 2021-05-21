ONGC Announces Financial Aid For Bereaved Families, Survivors Of Sinking Barge P-305

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Friday announced financial assistance for the families of the deceased and survivors of the P305 barge that sank in the Arabian Sea after being battered by the severe cyclonic storm Cyclone Tauktae.

ONGC said an immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to the 186 survivors of the sunk barge and Rs 2 lakh for the dead and missing persons' families. At least 51 persons lost their lives and 24 are still missing after barge P-305 of Afcons lost anchor and hit an unmanned installation before capsizing earlier this week.

None of those on barge P-305 was ONGC employee. They were either employee of private contractor Afcons or hired by it for executing a contract it received from ONGC.

"Cyclone Tauktae had hit the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai in the early hours of May 17, 2021, where ONGC's major production installations and drilling rigs are located. Three construction barges of Afcons, working on a project of ONGC in Western Offshore fields in the Arabian Sea, and one floater drilling rig of ONGC was severely impacted in the cyclone," the company said in a statement.

Caught in high-velocity winds and swelling sea, all the anchors of the barge gave away, leading it to drift continuously. "It hit an unmanned platform of ONGC resulting in water ingress and eventually capsized at around 5 pm on May 17," the statement added.

ONGC launches rescue ops

ONGC OSVs (Offshore Supply Vessels) were immediately pressed into service for rescue operation along with INS Kochi and INS Kolkata of Indian Navy and Coast Guard vessel. At least 261 persons were on board P-305.

"ONGC along with Indian Navy and Coast Guard immediately swung into rescue operations. Indian Navy along with the Coast Guard and ONGC are continuing with extensive search and rescue operations. During this fight against the ferocity of nature, employees on board displayed exemplary courage and continued their efforts to steer barges and rig to safety with beaten down functionality," it said.

The firm said it is now looking at rescue and rehabilitation tasks. "Our business partner Afcons, who was operating the affected barges, has been with us in this task. We are saddened by the events and express our deep sorrow at the loss of life and pay our tributes to the BNVs (Brave, Nature's Victims)," it said

ONGC said that the combined rescue and search efforts will be continued for a few more days hoping to save more lives. "In this hour of grief, Afcons are working on the compensation for the affected crew, which will be operationalised soon. ONGC has also set up a helpdesk to extend help. ONGC will facilitate the dependent family members of the rescued crew in providing logistics and expenses," it said.

(With inputs from agency)