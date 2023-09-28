Over 100 Students Fall Sick After Having Meal At Residential School In Jharkhand's Pakur

Over 100 students of a private residential school in Jharkhand's Pakur district fell sick after having their meal, officials said on Thursday.

After having dinner on Wednesday night, some students said they felt like puking and complained of head ache, alleging that a lizard was found in the food.

Immediately, 65 students were rushed to a hospital in nearby Rampurhat in West Bengal's Birbhum district, while 45 others were kept under observation at the Pakuria Community Health Centre, district Civil Surgeon doctor MK Tekriwal said.

Three students are still undergoing treatment at the Rampurhat hospital while the rest were discharged, said Pakuria's Block Development Officer Manoj Kumar.

Doctor Tekriwal said it is a matter of investigation whether a lizard was found in the food.