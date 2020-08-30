Nagpur: Over 2500 People Rescued From Flood-affected Villages By SDRF; Operations Underway

On Sunday, the State Disaster Rescue Force (SDRF) rescued over 2,500 villagers from flood-affected villages in Nagpur after water levels of the Kanhan and Kolar rivers rose and severely inundate nearby villages. Besides Nagpur, several villages in neighbouring Gadchiroli district also witnessed flooding in some parts following heavy rains, officials said.

Lalit Mishra, an official from the SDRF Nagpur Unit spoke to ANI and said that an airlifting was ordered to assist the rescue operations but due to the severe flow of water on all four sides and the difficulty of the situation.

"SDRF workers have been carrying out rescue operations since 9 am yesterday morning. By 1 am last night, over 2,500 villagers who were trapped and stranded in the floodwaters were rescued. An airlifting was ordered to assist the rescue operations but due to the severe flow of water on all four sides and the difficulty of the situation, we had to go in ourselves," Lalit Mishra said

He further said that rescue operations were still underway in the Chikna, Mauda, Kuhi, and Bhandara villages of Nagpur. "Operations are still underway in these villages as water levels are expected to rise even more than yesterday."

Monsoon fury in Nagpur

Due to heavy rains, nine villages in Mouda tehsil were flooded, from where 1,568 people were moved to a safer place by the State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) and the NDRF on Saturday. Similarly, eight villages in Kamptee tehsil were hit by rains and 620 people were shifted to safer places the rescue teams on Saturday. Defence spokesperson Basantkumar Pande said that as per the request made by the district administration, Army was deployed for assistance in the submerged areas of Kuhi.

"UMANG Sub Area pressed into service two columns overnight for rescue and relief operations. With the unprecedented rains and resultant heavy flow of water in various rivers, a number of areas in Nagpur district have been inundated," he said in a statement.

"The Army columns will be assisting the administration in rescuing villagers stranded in submerged areas of Kuhi and the surrounding places, and also help in restoring normalcy in these inundated areas," he added.

(with inputs from ANI)