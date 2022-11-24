Last Updated:

Over 30 People Injured In An Explosion At Fireworks Competition In Odisha

In Odisha's Kendrapara, at least 30 people were injured in an explosion that took place during a fireworks competition on Wednesday. The unfortunate incident took place at Balia Bazaar in Kendrapara

The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital after the unfortunate incident happened at Balia Bazaar within Sadar police station in Kendrapara.

Kendrapada District Magistrate Amrut Rituraja said, "Over 30 people were injured in explosions that took place when a fireworks competition was underway during an immersion procession at Balia Bazaar. All injured persons were admitted to Kendrapara District Hospital."

As per the information gathered, during the fireworks competition, the spark from one of the lit crackers dropped on the kept firecracker stockpile leading to the sudden explosions and the hapless accident. People were admitted to the district hospital but the ones with major injuries were taken to S.C.B Medical Hospital in Cuttack.

About the injured persons, over thirty people, including five children were in the Melana event. Also, nine are in critical condition. About 60 to 70 per cent of the body surface area of critical patients has been burned by the fire caused by the blast of firecrackers.  

Earlier this month, at a private firecracker unit in Alagusirai village near Thirumangalam in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, five persons lost their lives and more than 10 people sustained injuries after an explosion. Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and granted a solatium of Rs five lakh each to the families of the victims 

