Over 40 Vehicles Damaged In Major Accident On Pune-Bengaluru Highway; At Least Six Injured

A massive accident took place at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune, damaging 48 vehicles. Rescue teams have currently reached the spot. 

Swagata Banerjee
Pune

Image: ANI


In a major development, a massive accident took place at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune, damaging 48 vehicles. Rescue teams have currently reached the spot. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. At least six persons have suffered injuries in the incident and they are being treated at two hospitals, officials told news agency PTI.

"A major accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot," said Pune Fire Brigade.

Major accident on Pune-Bengaluru highway

 An MLA of Shivajinagar Constituency in Pune, Siddharth Shirole, said, "Unfortunate accident on Navale Bridge on Pune-Bengaluru Highway. Rescue teams from Fire Brigade and PMRDA are on spot and tending to those injured. I request citizens to not share un-verified forwards and also refrain from visiting the spot & interfering with trained professionals." 

