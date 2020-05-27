Mass Death Of Bats In UP After Bihar Causes Alarm; Local Admin Guesstimates Probable Cause

In a shocking incident that came to light from Uttar Pradesh, several bats were found dead in Belghat town of Gorakhpur district on Tuesday. The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), stated that death may be caused either by heatstroke or pesticides. He added the bat carcasses were later sent for testing to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly to find out the cause of death.

"At around 9 am, we got the information that several bats were lying dead in the garden next to Radhaswami Satsang building in Belghat. We sent our Ranger Devendra Kumar at the site. 52 carcasses of bats were collected, out of which three have been sent for sample-testing," Avnish Kumar, Gorakhpur DFO said.

The official mentioned that the bats found lying under a mango tree indicate the presence of pesticides. He also dispelled fears that the death of the animals could be due to COVID-19.

"It is too soon to say that the death is linked to coronavirus. We need to wait for the postmortem results before we can reach any conclusion," the DFO said.

Over 200 bats found dead in Bihar

In a similar incident, doctors from Bihar’s animal husbandry department on Tuesday confirmed reports of mass death of bats near Ara in Bhojpur district. The swab samples of the dead birds were sent to Patna for testing and doctors said any the reason for their death could only by figured after the test reports arrive.

As per locals, a large number of bats were found dead, following which the animal husbandry department was informed. The district animal husbandry officer Dr Sidh Nath Rai said that the team of six doctors who visited the site and reported about the death of around 200 bats there.

The bizarre incidents have generated curiosity as it comes amidst the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic which was previously linked to bats.

