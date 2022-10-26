Over 50 Wagons Of Goods Train Derail Near Gaya, Rail Traffic Disrupted

At least 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed near Gurpa railway station in Bihar in the early hours of Wednesday, disrupting rail traffic, officials said.

The incident took place around 6.24 am between Koderma and Manpur railway stations of the Dhanbad division, East Central Railway (ECR) said in a statement.

“The exact cause of this is yet to be known. Railway teams have started work to restore the lines,” a senior official of the ECR Zone said.

Nobody was injured due to the derailment, he said.

Ten trains were diverted to other routes and four were partially terminated following the incident, the statement said.

