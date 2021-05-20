P305 Barge Operator Afcons Doesn't Mention Coast Guard Cyclone alert; Pins On Ship Master

With an estimated 37 people on board a barge that sank in the Arabian Sea four days ago still missing, Afcons Infrastructure Limited - the company that is contracted to manage the four ONGC barges that went adrift amid Cyclone Tauktae - has released a detailed statement on the tragedy that cost the lives 38 personnel so far. Afcon has stated that after receiving weather forecasts and alerts of the 'tropical storm,' all vessels began moving out of their work location and to a safe zone, which is to be decided by the captain of the vessel, or in this case the 'master'. The barge operator has said that the master of Barge P305, which capsized, moved only 200 metres from the working location, which was 120 nautical miles from the 'eye of the storm' as projected by weather alerts.

As per the Indian Coast Guard, alerts recalling all vessels were sent first on May 11 and then again on May 13, with the Union Home Ministry and Union Defence Ministry being looped in. However, the Afcons statement makes no mention of the Coast Guard's warnings, claims to rely on standard weather alerts from unknown weather information providers, and only cites the first warning on May 14.

Afcons says barge P305 acted on Cyclone alert from May 14/15

While maintaining that the safe zone was decided by the master of Barge P305, Afcons has said on May 14/15 the other barges which were working in the Arabian Sea moved to Mumbai Port, Mumbai Outer Anchorage and the Anchorage close Revandanada, without mentioning any reason as to why the master of the capsized barge decided against moving to any of the above mentioned 'safe locations' where the other vessels were moved to. The P305 barge master decided to move his barge only 200m away and anchor itself there.

On the events following the P305 Barge Master's purported decision, Afcon said, "Unfortunately, the weather conditions deteriorated rapidly from the evening of 16th May 2021, reaching levels far worse than predicted on the 17th May 2021. The sudden deterioration of weather left no time at all for any further action to be taken by the Master of the vessel."

"As per the normal marine protocol, as well as the specific charter agreement for P305, matters concerning vessel safety lie under the responsibility of the Owner / Barge Master, who is in the best position to decide on the appropriate course of action regarding vessel safety, as he has the necessary skill sets as well as the understanding of his vessel and its equipment, under the prevailing local conditions," the statement released by Afcons Infrastructure Limited on Thursday reads.

P305 barge warning & action timeline:

May 11: Coast Guard warns ONGC and Flag Officer, Offshore Defence Advisory Group (FODAG) that all vessels should come back to the harbour - as per Coast Guard

May 13: Second warning sent by Coast Guard; Home Ministry and Defence Ministry also informed of alerts - as per Coast Guard

May 14: Afcons receives warning of 'tropical storm' from its weather forecaster; preventive measures relayed - as per Afcons

May 14/15: 3 barges at HT platform move towards coast; P305's master decides to moor his vessel 200m away from the platform - as per Afcons

May 16 evening: Weather conditions deteriorate rapidly - as per Afcons

May 17: Weather conditions far worse than predicted, P305 barge sinks - as per Afcons

Afcons Infrastructure Limited is a construction and engineering company based in Mumbai and is involved in the construction of flyovers, metros, barrages and oil and gas projects amongst others. It is a subsidiary of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which acquired the company in 2000.

NCP, Congress wage blame game

NCP minister Nawab Malik has demanded stringent action against those who did not act swiftly to evacuate personnel from the P305 Barge. In a series of tweets on Thursday, the NCP national spokesperson said that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry must also be held accountable for the tragic episode. Pointing out that everyone was made aware of the cyclone and warnings were issued for all to take necessary precautions, Malik questioned why had the ONGC not paid heed to all alerts and taken necessary precaution?

Absolving his own state government, Malik said that local government agencies had made arrangements for the people on coastal areas to move to safer places and fishermen were asked not to venture into the sea. The Maharashtra minister said due to the ONGCs failure, the lives of innocent workers were put in danger.

"Action must be taken against those who are in charge and did not take the decision of evacuation at the right time. They must be held responsible and punished. Central Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas must also be answerable," Malik said.

Echoing similar views, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said that the P305 had ignored coast guard warning which has now caused a 'huge tragedy'. Terming it as 'criminal negligence,' Chavan questioned that why were the three accommodation barges, hired by ONGC, not 'forced' to return offshore.

#CycloneTauktae #P305 Ignoring Coast Guard warnings has caused a huge tragedy. Why did the 3 accommodation barges hired by #ONGC with more than 600 persons on board not forced to return offshore. Responsibility must be fixed for this criminal negligence and compensation given. — Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) May 20, 2021

37 people still missing, Indian Navy continues search ops

Thirty-eight people that were onboard the barge P305 that sank four days ago have been confirmed dead while the Indian Navy continues search and rescue operations for 37 others. The Navy on Thursday morning launched a fresh aerial search and rescue mission, deploying helicopters to scour the waters off Mumbai coast, where the accommodation barge P305 went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae fury before it sank Monday. Navy personnel, battling extreme weather, so far rescued 188 people who were on board the barge P305 and two personnel from tugboat Varaprada.