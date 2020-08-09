'Paying For Your Mistakes': Congress Targets Aviation Minister Puri On Kozhikode Crash

After the tragic Kozhikode air crash, Congress has targeted the Civil Aviation Ministry. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury blamed Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying the country is paying for the negligence of his ministry.

"People across the country are grieving on the crash, but questions have been raised as to why this happened. Couldn't this be averted? Pilot DV Sathe and Co-Pilot Akhilesh Kumar were both experienced pilots. DV Sathe had served the country as a pilot for Indian Air Force for 21 years. He was experienced. Why did this incident happen? What were the maintenance engineers and Inspectors doing?" Chowdhury said.

"I don't know how to thank the pilot and co-pilot for making every possible effort to save the passengers. They couldn't save themselves but saved many passengers. This accident should be investigated by a high-level committee. The guilty should be punished and any negligence should be eliminated," he added.

"Our countrymen should be given knowledge as to why the accident occurred. Our Civil Aviation Sector repeatedly gets exposed for its flaws. I want to tell Civil Aviation Minister Puri that this is your department. The country is paying for the mistakes committed by your Ministry," he said while targeting the aviation minister.

Hardeep Singh Puri responding to the criticism from the opposition had asked the commentators to "exercise patience" and refrain from "making speculative observations". Puri took to Twitter to state that the BlackBox has been recovered and the findings of the investigation will be made public.

The tragic Kozhikode plane crash

Congress' attack on the aviation ministry comes after the horrific tragedy in which Air India Express flight IX-1134 from Dubai which was deployed under the Vande Bharat Mission overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport at 7:41 pm on Friday and nosedived into the valley, splitting into three pieces. The airlines in a press release informed that there were 184 passengers and 6 crew members on board.

So far, the casualty figure has risen to 18, including the two pilots Capt. DV Sathe and First Officer Capt. Akhilesh Kumar, while the four crew members are safe and the injured have been said to be treated at hospitals in Malappuram & Kozhikode. Youngest to succumb was a one-year-old boy who was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after the plane crash.

A senior investigator from DGCA informed that the Air India Express pilots, who died in the Kozhikode crash, tried to land the plane twice before the unfortunate crash landing at the tabletop runway. While speaking to ANI, the official said that the pilots aborted two landings due to tailwinds.

