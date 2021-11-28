PhD student dies after being run over by truck

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A 29-year-old PhD student died after a speeding truck ran over her in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday around 10.20 pm.

Police received a PCR call at Shastri Park police station regarding a fatal accident. Complainant Mohammad Muid (34) stated that his friend Poonam, a resident of Cigrette Wala Bagh, Model Town, was returning from Haridwar, they said.

He picked her from Old Delhi railway station and was taking her to Khajuri Khas on his scooter, police said.

Around 10.20 pm when he crossed the Yudhister Setu, a truck driver hit his scooter. He fell on the left side while Poonam fell on the right side of the scooter. The truck driver accidentally ran over her, a senior police officer said.

The driver was caught by head constable Mamchand during an unsuccessful bid to flee the scene. Poonam was declared brought dead at JPC Hospital and Muid also got injured in the accident, police said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at Shastri Park police station and the accused driver has been taken into custody, the officer said.

He has been identified as Pramod Kumar (35), a resident of Pilibhit, police added.

Poonam was pursuing her PhD from Haridwar in Uttarakhand. PTI NIT CK

