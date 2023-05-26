Pipeline Bursts In Guwahati; Water Gushes Through Streets Killing 1, Many Injured

Tragedy struck the Kharguli area of Assam's Guwahati on May 25, after the municipal body's water supply pipe ruptured triggering a major water gush. One woman identified as Sumitra Rabha lost her life in the incident and many were injured. The high pressure of water caused significant damage to several houses and vehicles and created panic among residents in the neighbourhood.

As per local reports, the tragedy affected 600 people and injured approximately 30 people. Authorities swiftly responded to the situation and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. The severity of their injury is yet to be determined.

Senior officials from the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) are currently examining the cause of the pipe burst in order to prevent such events in the future. Meanwhile, the affected residents are grappling with the aftermath, as their homes and vehicles have suffered extensive damage. The community is urging the GMDA to provide necessary assistance and compensation for their losses.