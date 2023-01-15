Plane Crash In Nepal's Pokhara: Two Survivors Hospitalised In Critical State, Say Sources

The Yeti Airlines flight that crashed in Nepal's Pokhara Sunday with 68 passengers and two crew members on board may have two survivors, according to local reports. Initial reports had said that the no one in the crash survived the accident.

Sources in the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) now say that the two survivors are critical and have been hospitalised.

#BREAKING | Two Nepalese survivors of Pokhara plane crash admitted to hospital in critical condition: Pokhara International Airport sources - https://t.co/mCxJAbfCey pic.twitter.com/1byi2PAp0F — Republic (@republic) January 15, 2023

Plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara

According to CAAN, there were 72 people onboard -- 68 passengers and 4 crew members. Out of 68 passengers, there were 53 Nepali nationals, 5 Indians, 4 Russians, 2 Koreans, 1 Irish, 1 Argentinian, 1 Australian, and a French national onboard.

The flight took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10.33 am and crash-landed at the airport in Pokhara - a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation. The aircraft crashed on the banks of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport.

Two helicopters were deployed from Pokhara airport while additional choppers are on standby in Kathmandu. Rescuers have so far recovered 32 bodies, which have been taken to the Pokhara Institute of Health Sciences and West Zonal Regional Hospital in the city.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and the Council of Ministers convened an emergency meeting on the incident. In the meeting, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ordered the formation of a five-member committee that would conduct an investigation into the crash.

In the wake of the crash, the government of Nepal has declared one-day national mourning on January 16, Monday.