PM Modi Announces Ex-gratia Of ₹2 Lakh For Kin Of 11 Killed In Hyderabad Fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. on Wednesday morning, expressed sorrow over the deaths of those killed in a fire at an iron and plastic waste warehouse in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad, on Tuesday. At least 11 migrant workers were killed after a fire broke out in the scrap shop in Secunderabad city of Telangana's Hyderabad district in the late hours of Tuesday, March 22.

Offering his condolences to members of the deceased’s families, PM Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each of the 11 families who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident. "The compensation will be given from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund," PM Modi said in a tweet posted from the official handle of PMO India.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased,” PM Modi announced.

CM KCR announced Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia

A similar compensation of Rs 5 Lakh was also announced by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for the families of the labourers. Additionally, the Telangana Chief Minister has also ordered Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make prompt arrangements for the repatriation of the corpses of the deceased labourers who died in the accident.

11 migrant workers from Bihar charred to death

Reportedly, at least 11 migrant workers from Bihar were charred to death as a result of the fire. The bodies found so far are believed to be those of migrant workers from Bihar, police said. At 3.55 a.m fire officials got a report, and eight fire tenders were immediately dispatched at the spot of the incident; by 7 a.m the fire was brought under control, police informed.

According to the fire officials, the fire originated in the scrap godown and spread to the chamber above. As per police, the workers appeared to have attempted to flee but fell unconscious after inhaling the thick smoke. As there was only one internal spiral staircase, the workers were unable to save themselves. However, one individual managed to escape by jumping out of the room.